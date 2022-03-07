Khawaja misses hundred as Rawalpindi Test hit by rain

RAWALPINDI: Australian batsmen made the most of the placid Pindi Stadium track, giving a befitting response to Pakistan’s big first-innings total when stumps were drawn for the third day in the first Test, 21 overs prior to the scheduled close.

Australia reached 271 for 2 at a comparatively brisk pace than their opponents. The day belonged to non-other than the Islamabad-born Usman Khawaja (97) who entertained the crowd with some powerful shots all around the ground.

“It’s disappointing to get out so close to hundred. It’s like a fun day throughout. You probably feel worse than getting out in your 20’s. Coming so close and then missing out a hundred indeed was a bit disappointing,” Khawaja said during the post-match talk.

Usman Khawaja was unlucky to have missed his 11th Test hundred as an attempted reverse sweep of Nauman Ali resulted in his fall. Though the experienced Aleem Dar turned down the appeal, DRS showed faint glove contact. By that time, Usman had already struck 15 fours during his action-packed 159-ball stay at the wicket.

Two drop caches earlier in the day of him begged Pakistan. The one easy catch presented to Fawad Alam by the left-hander when he was 22, while Mohammad Rizwan also floored a difficult one when he was at 62.

Australia raised 156 for the opening stand before David Warner (68), playing aggressively, misjudged Sajid Khan incoming delivery only to see his stumps getting shattered. Warner struck 12 boundaries in his 114-ball knock.

Marnus Labuschagne (69 not out) and Steve Smith (24 not out) then took over, ensuring Australia’s satisfactory day. Labuschagne’s clean hitting saw him punching the ball nine times to the boundary. He was especially aggressive against Naseem Shah who time and again was seen resorting to short-pitched deliveries.

Like Australia, Pakistan bowlers also struggled throughout the course of the day’s play. Spinners neither extracted sharp turns out of the wicket nor pacers had any say. Even Shaheen who has been in top bowling form struggled to make an impact on Australian batsmen. Spinners Sajid and Nauman Ali shared two wickets that fell but were far less impressive as no real spin was there.

However, Pakistan’s spinner Sajid Khan was optimistic on the fourth day. “We can still make a real impact on the fourth day when we will get a new ball. I hope to see some more spin from the strip than what was there during the first three days,” he said during his post-match comments.

The off-spinner also praised Australian batsmen for making the best of the wicket. “They played according to the nature of the pitch, making sure they stayed aggressive,” he said.

Australia’s scoring rate was high as they took lunch at 138 for no loss in 33 overs with a run rate of over four runs per over. Both Aussies openers looked in an aggressive mood earlier in the innings, picking up 25 of Shaheen’s six-over first spell.

Both raised Australia’s hundred in the 25th over. Even Labuschagne was seen timing the ball brilliantly late on the third day.

As expected, weather interrupted the play with field umpires calling off the day 21 overs before the scheduled time. Late in the evening rain started pouring down at the Stadium, creating doubts about the timely start of the match on the fourth day Monday.

Score Board

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 476/4d

Australia 1st Innings

Usman c Imam b Nauman 97

Warner b Sajid Khan 68

Marnus Labuschagne not out 69

Steven Smith not out 24

Extras: (lb 6, nb 7) 13

TOTAL: (73 Ov, RR: 3.71) 271/2

Yet to bat: Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey †, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Fall: 1-156, 40.4 ov,2-203, 53.3 ov

BOWLING: Sajid Khan 27-4-94-1, Naseem Shah 13-2-54-0, Shaheen Shah Afridi 15-2-48-0, Nauman Ali 15-4-49-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-0-20-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza & Aleem Dar