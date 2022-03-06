National junior tennis finals today

LAHORE: The 3rd Tennis Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 were finalised after the semifinals round concluded on Saturday.
In Boys U-18 Doubles Semifinals, Bilal Asim & Hamid Israr beat Zaeem Ghafoor & Husnain Ali 6-2,6-3, Asad Zaman & Nadir Reza Mirza beat Shehryar Anees & Hamza Jawad 6-0,6-4.
In Boys U-14 Semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Abdur Rehman 6-3,6-0, Nadir Reza Mirza beat Hamza Roman 6-2,6-0. In Boys /Girls U-12 Semifinals, Omer Jawad beat Abdur Rehman 6-3,6-1, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail Aftab 6-2,6-4 In Boys / Girls U-10 Semifinal, Shayan Afridi beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-0,4-1.
In Boys U-12 Doubles Semifinals, Abu Bakar Talha & Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Abdur Rehman & Hajra 4-0,4-1 Ismail Aftab & Omer Jawad beat Orhan Sohail & M.Shayan Afridi 4-0,4-2. In Boys U-14 Doubles Semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun & Hamza Roman beat Aalay Husnain & Eesa Bilal 4-1,4-0 All the finals will be played on Sunday.
