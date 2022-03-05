Geo TV serial ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ to be telecast on Sunday

KARACHI: The second last episode of the drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye”, portraying the East Pakistan tragedy will be aired on Geo TV on Sunday. The leading actors Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Talha Chahoor performed exceptionally well. Aurangzeb Mirza, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer, Sajid Shah, Rana Majeed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Abbas, Usman Zia, Shirin Zahid, Umar Cheema, Fahad Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain also did a very good job in this drama.
ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates and Turkey have condemned the terror attack in a mosque in Peshawar. In a...
PESHAWAR: Academic and administrative activities remained suspended at the University of Peshawar campus the teaching...
PESHAWAR: Consul General of Iran Hamid Raza Ghomi on Friday said the Islamic Republic of Iran is devising a mechanism...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has asked opposition leaders to...
LONDON: A portrait of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was installed at Whitehall’s...
SUKKUR: A couple was shot dead at Serhari in District Sanghar by their relatives on Friday. The police have registered...
Comments