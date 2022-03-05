Geo TV serial ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ to be telecast on Sunday

KARACHI: The second last episode of the drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye”, portraying the East Pakistan tragedy will be aired on Geo TV on Sunday. The leading actors Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Talha Chahoor performed exceptionally well. Aurangzeb Mirza, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer, Sajid Shah, Rana Majeed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Abbas, Usman Zia, Shirin Zahid, Umar Cheema, Fahad Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain also did a very good job in this drama.