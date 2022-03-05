RUDA, CBD to protect climate of Lahore: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD), Walton, were landmark real estate projects to protect climate, environment and ecology of Lahore.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the projects, he said, “It was the first time in the history of Pakistan that dead capital was being converted into valuable assets through the projects. The success of the projects would serve as a model for other cash-strapped departments to replicate it for generating financial resources.”

Earlier, RUDA CEO Imran Amin briefed the PM about different innovative projects. “The projects include the development of Chaharbagh industrial estate, water training work, Sapphire Bay, waste-to-energy plant and waste treatment plant and all administrative and environmental issues have been resolved and the projects are moving ahead,” he added.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the construction of Bab-e-Pakistan, a museum on the history of Walton from 1900 to date, an LNG-based captive power plant, and a state-of-the-art teaching hospital in CBD, Walton, which are expected to be completed by March next year.

He was also apprised of the progress of Nullah Lai and Ring Road projects in Rawalpindi. The Prime Minister said that the projects were of supreme national interest and directed authorities concerned to adopt a proactive and innovative approach for their completion on a fast-track basis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, held a draw for low-cost apartments in Farash Town, Islamabad. He said the government was working to fulfil the dream of the poor to buy their own house.

He directed that transparency be ensured in the allotment of houses and said the model of high-rise construction should be adopted in the scheme. The Farash Town project is being completed in partnership with the New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and the CDA, which consists of 2,000 low-cost apartments.

The price of an apartment has been fixed at Rs3.2m, of which Rs300,000 will be provided by the government, which would reduce the per unit cost to Rs2.9m. The Prime Minister also directed authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the incentives and facilities announced by the government for freelancers and the IT industry within the stipulated time. Presiding over a meeting, he said the government was extending maximum facilities to the sectors with immense potential to support the national economy.

He said the facilitation of skilled freelancers would lead to increased remittances as promotion of IT exports was among the government priorities.Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar also called on the Prime Minister and discussed the ongoing development projects of the federal government in Sindh and the overall political situation in the province. Separately, former Federal Minister Ejaz-ul-Haq called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.