PHC develops hair transplant MSDS

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has developed the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) of hair transplant and aesthetics clinics, allowing only the requisitely qualified and experienced to provide the services. In this regard, a consultative meeting was held here Friday, which was attended by professors, doctors, healthcare professionals and PHC officials. PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, who chaired the meeting, apprised the participants of the regulatory framework being enforced by the PHC, and underscored the need for regulating the newly-emerging treatment modalities as well.

“The Commission has developed Standards for all kinds of healthcare establishments, and now it has embarked upon working on specialties to bring them under the ambit of law and regularise their functioning,” he said, while observing that though such services were being provided by a relatively small number of experts, the biggest challenge was to keep the standards uniformly implementable and applicable for providing the best possible facilities to patients.