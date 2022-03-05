PSP most popular party six years after birth, claims Mustafa Kamal

Within just six years of its establishment, the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) stands at its strongest position after emerging as one of the most popular political forces amongst the people across the country.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Friday while addressing an event in connection with the foundation day of the party. He also announced that the party would show its strength on March 27 at Tanki Ground, Liaquatabad.

“On March 3 six years ago, when Anis Kaimkhani and I came back to the country, the sobbing and crying mothers, sisters, daughters, and elderly parents came to us and sought help for the recovery of their missing sons,” Kamal said. The office-bearers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement were not ready to even own and acknowledge the same missing persons who had taken up arms on their directions, he added

Kamal said the PSP would not let anyone mislead the youth of Pakistan. “Politicians who do politics under the guise of Muhajirs are actually the enemies of the Muhajir community.” He remarked that today, those who had avoided meeting the families of the missing persons were urging youths to take up arms.

Those who pushed the Muhajir community to the brink of death under the guise of rights are today portraying themselves as Muhajirs saviours, he said. “Anyone who has not made any sacrifices for the Muhajirs cannot issue us a certificate of treason.” He said the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto implemented a quota system in Sindh. “The MQM, which was formed in 1984 against the quota system, won 11 elections from 1984 to 2016, maintained unity in its ranks for 32 years, but 25,000 Muhajirs lost their lives, yet no protest was organised by the MQM against the quota system,” he claimed. The Muhajirs did not get jobs, education, health, not even drinking water, he said.