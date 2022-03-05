PTI all set to welcome marchers in Quaidabad tomorrow

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Karachi chapter has stepped up its preparations to welcome the participants of its ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ that will reach the metropolis on Sunday.

The party will welcome the marchers in Quaidabad where its central leaders will announce the next course of action. Also, preparations to welcome the marchers are in full swing at the district level in the city.

The rally has been led and participated by the party’s central leadership, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

The long march started in Ghotki on February 27 and is nearing Karachi after passing through major cities of the province. PTI Karachi president and MPA Bilal Ghaffar claimed on Friday that a large number of people would welcome the Huqooq-e-Sindh March that had been started against the “incompetent and corrupt” Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government.

“The PPP’s long march towards Islamabad is an official march and the taxpayers' money has been spent on it, but the PTI’s march is mainly to raise the voice of the oppressed people of Sindh whose rights have been abused for the past 15 years,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Insaf Hosue.

He said the PPP had done nothing for the uplift of Sindh and its people over the last almost 15 years. The PTI leader asked PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to compare Sindh and Punjab, saying the health and education system in Punjab was much better than that in Sindh.

He also criticised Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab for participating in the PPP’s long march and asked him whether the system of Karachi had improved. PTI Karachi Secretary-General and MNA Saifur Rehman said the federation was giving its share to Sindh. “But Sindh's share is not spent fairly, and because of it, the entire province has been facing several problems.” PTI lawmakers, including Akram Cheema, Shehzad Qureshi, Rabia Azfar and Adiba Hassan, and other leaders were also present at the press conference.