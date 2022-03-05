‘Selected’ trembling after seeing people’s power: Bilawal

KABIRWALA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Friday that the ‘selected’ prime minister Imran Khan was trembling after seeing the power of people participating in the long march and the public gatherings.



Addressing a large number of PPP workers, who gave him a rousing reception at Lahore Mor Khanewal, he said he wanted immediate elections in the country after dissolution of assembles, and the ‘selected’ should himself decide if he would tender resignation or face humiliation of ouster through no-confidence motion in the assembly.

He said: "I want free and fair elections immediately. The PM has only two options: resign or face no-confidence move," he told the charged crowd in Khanewal. On his way to Khanewal from Multan, the PPP chairman also addressed a big gathering at Ranwan bypass, where he warned the premier that a no-confidence motion would be tabled against him after the marchers reached Islamabad. He said all parties were united on the no-confidence move and this was the victory of the PPP's stance. He said that the opposition had got the required number to send the prime minister packing. He said Imran Khan himself should decide about his fate within five days or "we’ll decide his fate". He said the government was compelled to cut the prices of petroleum products and electricity due to PPP's long march.

Bilawal said once the government was sent packing, an interim setup would be there and the jiyalas would hold the outgoing government accountable. He said mafias and black-marketeers were looting the poor since formation of the PTI government. Sugar, flour, fertilisers and other commodities had been black-marketed in this government. He asked the people whether they were supporting him to topple the cruel rule of the government or not. The people chanted slogans against the PTI government.

Bilawal said if people were standing behind him, no one could stop him from toppling the government. The PPP long march was more than five hours behind its schedule, and thousands of workers and locals waited for the arrival of the participants at Lahore bypass where a warm welcome was accorded to Bilawal's motorcade. Rose petals were showered on the PPP cavalcade in Khanewal, where more than 6,000 people were present as part of the long march.

A PPP leader, Nawabzada Iftikhar, said the long march was not for any province, but for the country. Earlier, Bilawal reiterated his pledge to continue struggle for the rights of people while addressing the march participants in Multan. He said the long march would reach Islamabad via GT Road in five days and then the party would go for a no-confidence move.

Later the long march headed for Mian Channu. Correspondent adds from Islamabad: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) meanwhile announced holding a public rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad on March 8 on completion of its ongoing long march, which started from Karachi on Feb 27.

The PPP submitted a letter with the signature of PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari to the Islamabad deputy commissioner for holding a public meeting at D-Chowk. The letter said, “We expect that thousands of party workers from all over the country will participate in the jalsa. It is a request for the permission to hold the jalsa and making necessary security arrangements and a traffic plan.”

Separately, Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also leading the Sindh Huqooq (Rights) March against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said on Friday the corrupt opposition parties were joining hands only because of fear of Kaptan Imran Khan and his accountability campaign against them. However, he warned that the rally in Sindh would not stop till the end of ‘Zardari mafia’ in the province.

Taking to twitter, the FM also thanked the people of Umerkot for supporting the government while sharing a video of the march. “The way the zealous people of Umerkot joined the Sindh Huqooq March is a message to the group that had occupied Sindh that your time is running out,” he said in a clear reference to the PPP.

“Even those who are counting chairs should know that this public storm will not stop till the end of Zardari mafia from Sindh,” he added.

Last month, PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March kicked off from Ghotki. Party workers from different parts of the province also participated in the march. A convoy of workers from Insaf House Sukkur, led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi, also joined the march.

Bilawal condemns Peshawar incident, regrets NAP non-implementation Nadeem Shah adds: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the Peshawar incident in which more than 50 people were martyred on Friday. He regretted that non-implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) was resulting in such incidents. He alleged that the government had a soft policy against terrorists.

The PPP chairman said his party had a clear stance against terrorism, and it could defeat terrorists with the help of police, army and the people of the country. He addressed rallies in connections with Awami March in Khanewal, Mian Channu, Chichawatni and finally in Sahiwal on the sixth day of the long march on Friday. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also rejoined the march in Sahiwal. Bilawal said Aseefa was a brave daughter of a brave mother. She will continue journey along with the march participants. PPP Central Punjab Secretary General Syed Hassan Murtaza, MPA, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others also spoke on the occasion.