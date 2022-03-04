PTI fields Agha Arsalan for Senate seat from Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday has nominated Agha Arsalan Khan, the party’s provincial vice-president, for the Senate seat that fell vacant after the disqualification of Faisal Vawda.

The Senate seat fell vacant when the PTI lawmaker Faisal Vawda was disqualified by the Election Commision of Pakistan on Feb 9 for filing a false affidavit about his dual citizenship along with his nomination papers in the 2018 general elections.

After the PTI’s secretary general Asad Umar issued tickets to Arsalan for the vacant Senate seat in Sindh, the nominated candidate along with party’s Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar reached the election office and submitted the party ticket.

Talking to media after submitting the party’s ticket, Ghaffar said that lawmakers of the PTI and its allies, including MQMP and Grand Democratic Alliance, will vote Arsalan in the senate polls. “PTI candidate will emerge as victorious,” he hoped, adding that PTI had also defeated the opposition in the election of the Chairman Senate.