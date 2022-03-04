Free lunch

The School Khana Programme, a midday meal programme, started in some schools in Islamabad is a commendable initiative. It will hopefully encourage regular attendance in schools and allow children – especially from poor families – to be more attentive in classrooms. It will also combat malnutrition in young children.

A healthy and educated population is essential to the country’s prosperity. This can only happen when such initiatives are taken. The government and welfare organisations should expand the programme to other parts of the country. It is also worth mentioning that such an initiative was launched in our neighbouring country, India, many years back. The two countries face similar socio-economic issues. They should keep their differences aside and work together to put an end to poverty in the South Asian region.

Aleem Ullah

Rahim Yar Khan