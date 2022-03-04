Babar eager to return to form in Tests

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam is eyeing return to form following the lacklustre PSL where his franchise Karachi Kings finished last on the table.

“Ups and downs are part of the game. I hope to get back in the top groove during the Test series against Australia. Whatever time I had at my disposal, I worked hard on my game and hopefully would be in best of form in the series,” he said.

Both Babar and Australian captain Pat Cummins are eagerly looking forward to the historic series as they feel the two sides are set to produce quality cricket that will provide rich entertainment to Test cricket fans around the world, especially the home crowd that has been starved of quality Test cricket for a long time.

Babar Azam said: “It is a huge honour to play this series since the trophy has been named after legends of the game Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir. As a team we are very excited that Australia are touring after 24 years, we want to make this a memorable series and the entire squad remains focused and determined to deliver the goods.

“Our fans have been strength for us in the recent past, they have come to cheer us, shown their love and support through social media and have backed us by watching us on their TV screens. My request would be for them to turn up at the venue and give us full backing and support.

Pat Cummins said: “Richie toured here for the first time some 60 years ago, we are proud to be here in Pakistan and can’t wait for the series to start.

“This is a very special occasion as we have a long history of playing against Pakistan back home and never over here, a whole generation of Australian cricketers haven’t had the chance of being over here and play so as a group we feel very privileged and lucky to be here, we have been incredibly looked after and it is beautiful here, we can’t wait for the series to start.”