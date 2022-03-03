British official, JUIS chief discuss Afghan situation

NOWSHERA: British High Commission First Political Secretary Camila Macdonald called on the head of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania, Akora Khattak, Maulana Hamidul Haq and discussed matters pertaining to Afghanistan, region and Pakistan.

The British High Commission delegation also discussed process of examinations, courses being taught in the religious seminary

The meeting was kept highly secret and continued for over 1:30 hours in which many matters came under discussion. Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania Administrator Maulana Rashidul Haq confirmed the visit of a UK High Commission delegation to the madrassa amid tight security. He said that the delegation took a round of all the sections of the university and madrassa and a detailed briefing was given on the occasion. He said that later the delegation met Maulana Hamidul Haq, who is also chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUIS) and other religious scholars and discussed the role of the madrassa in Taliban government in Afghanistan.