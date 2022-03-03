Geo Films’ ‘Ishrat Made in China’ to be released today

KARACHI: A colourful premiere of the Geo Films’ “Ishrat Made in China” was organised on Wednesday at a local cinema house with the showbiz stars, including the cast, crew of the film and other actors.

Under the banner of Geo Films, Mintrio's presented “Ishrat Made in China” would be released allover Pakistan today, while the songs had already been released earlier. Reports said on a colourful premiere with the red carpet, the film’s lead actor and director Mohib Mirza, heroine Sanam Saeed, actress Sarah Loraine, fashion designer Hassan Shehryar Yaseen (HSY), actors Shamon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Mani, Shabbir Jan, Nayyar Ijaz, Imam Syed, Mustafa Chaudhry, Ahmed Hassan, Parveen Akbar, Shaista Lodhi, Nadia Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Tipu, Mohsin Jafri, Firoz Khan, Rafiq Chaudhry, Wajahat Rauf and others attended the premier.

The viewers described the film as action-packed, entertainment, and openly praised acting, directing, and story.The participants jointly said the Geo films once again succeeded in provision of a wonderful entertainment to the people.