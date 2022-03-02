Ukraine envoy asks Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion

ISLAMABAD: Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchuk on Tuesday pushed Pakistani leadership for denouncing the Russian invasion of his southeast European country and helping resolve the fast-moving crisis.

“We [Ukraine] are grateful to all countries, which have provided us with the military, financial and other assistance to defend our independence and territorial integrity. However, the absence of a proper international reaction to Russian military aggression or a neutral stance will only serve further escalation of the conflict. We hope that our Pakistani partners will take a proactive stance in condemning the war and make decisive steps urging Russia to deescalate tensions and stop its aggression,” the envoy told reporters here.

The Ukrainian ambassador said his country remembered Pakistani sincere support for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Afghanistan in August 2021 and was doing its best to ensure the safe and smooth evacuation of Pakistani students.

He said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had requested the relevant local agencies to step up support to all foreign citizens wishing to return to their countries or move to other countries. “Temporary volunteer assistance points have been set up at the border to provide foreign students with food, cater and other humanitarian needs,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian and Pakistani foreign ministers are in contact for the early resolution of the issue.

The envoy said Russia had subjected his country to a full-scale war for six days killing over 350 civilians, including 16 children, and injuring thousands. “The Russian troops have destroyed kindergartens and orphanages and thus, committing war crimes and violating the Rome Statute. Hospitals and mobile medical aid brigades are also targeted by the Russian shellfire and the sabotage groups. We have moved the International Court of Justice against Russia over the aggression,” he resented.