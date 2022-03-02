Video: Pakistani BBQ delights Steve Smith

ISLAMABAD: Steve Smith had a special liking for Pakistani barbecue, saying that he had really enjoyed last night’s dinner.



“The barbecue was amazing last night. We were served with every kind of barbecue which we really enjoyed.”

The Australian team was treated with outdoor BBQ with stuff like plus-lamb chops, kabab, chicken and fish tikka, salad, and walnut halwa as sweet dish to appease their taste buds.



“The hospitality has been amazing ever since we arrived here. We are really enjoying our stay in Islamabad. The food here has been great so far,” Smith said.