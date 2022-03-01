Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf contracts COVID-19 days before first Test

LAHORE: In a major blow for the Green Shirts, Pakistan’s star pacer Haris Rauf has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the start of the historic Pakistan-Australia series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Tuesday.
As per the PCB, Haris Rauf tested positive upon getting his rapid antigen test done, following which he was sent into isolation.
"Further details will be provided in due course," the board added.
The three-match Test series will kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi, while the city police have finalised security arrangements, and over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for the event.
Last week, the PCB had announced minor changes to the 15-man squad after all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali were ruled out of the series due to injuries.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr were been included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the first match in their place.
