Searching for home

This refers to the article, ‘Too hot to live in’ by Samar Quddus (February 26). Despite the fact that Pakistan has a high rate of migrations due to climate change, there have been no measures to combat the effects of the menace. The incumbent government seems to be doing more to mitigate the impending climate catastrophe than previous regimes by planting trees under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, but more efforts are required to retain the population moving into urban areas.

These rural-urban migrations pressure the job market and further increase the rate of unemployment. Moreover, if people continue to migrate, the agricultural sector will face a shortage of skilled labour which will increase food insecurity in the country. The authorities concerned should formulate climate-centric policies and ensure job security in the country’s rural areas.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub