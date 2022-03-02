 
Wednesday March 02, 2022
SI qualifies CSS exam

March 02, 2022

LAHORE: A sub-inspector posted at Shadbagh police station qualified for Central Superior Services (CSS) examination. CCPO Lahore arranged a ceremony for SI Rana Ahmed and prsented him honorary shield and a bouquet of flowers. He expressed his best wishes for his next professional career.

