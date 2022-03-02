Rs21b water treatment plant to be built

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has accelerated work on Surface Water Treatment Plant, which will provide 100 cusecs clean drinking water to the citizens of the City.

Managing Director Wasa M Tanveer said this while briefing Provincial Minister for Housing Malik Asad Khokhar during his visit to Wasa Head Office here on Tuesday. DMD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed and other senior officials of Wasa were present on the occasion. MD Wasa M Tanveer briefed the minister on monsoon preparations and said that 100 cusecs of water will be taken from BRB canal and the under construction Surface Water Treatment Plant will purify it.

He said the estimated cost of Surface Water Treatment Plant was Rs21 billion and will be completed in collaboration with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. MD Wasa revealed that more than 1 million population will benefit from this project. “With this project, clean drinking water will reach Shadipura, Mustafaabad, Fatehgarh, Baghbanpura,” revealed MD Wasa. The Minister of Housing directed Wasa to expedite the work on this mega project. The minister also reviewed the monsoon preparations and directed Wasa to complete ongoing construction of underground water tanks before monsoon. He further directed that the desalination operation should be completed before the monsoon on an emergency basis as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

CEO LWMC unhappy with officers: The Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider visited Gulberg Town, Shalimar Town and Haandu Temporary Collection Point (TCP) to review the cleanliness arrangements on Tuesday. Two Zonal Officers - one from Gulberg zone 20 and the other from Shalimar Town zone 9 - were served explanation over non-compliance of working SOPs during the shift by CEO LWMC. While visiting various areas of the city, CEO directed all town managers to be present in all three shifts to review the arrangements and deployment of vehicles as well as sanitary workers. Rafia Haider said that with the addition of new fleet, the capacity of lifting solid waste has been increased to more than 6000 ton per day.