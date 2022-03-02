Cannes Film Festival bans Russian delegations

PARIS: The Cannes Film Festival said on Tuesday that Russian delegations will not be welcome at this year’s event in May due to the invasion of Ukraine.

"The Cannes Festival wishes to express all its support to the Ukrainian people," its team said in a statement. "We are adding our voice to those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude of Russia and its leaders.

“It has been decided – unless the war of aggression ceases under conditions that satisfy the Ukrainian people – to not welcome official delegations from Russia or to accept the slightest presence linked to the Russian government.”

The organisers said they saluted the courage of all Russians taking the risk of protesting the invasion, and Russian artists and film professionals who have stood up against the current government. “Faithful to its history, which began in 1939 in resistance to fascist and Nazi dictatorship, the Cannes Festival will always put itself at the service of artists and film professionals who raise their voices against violence.