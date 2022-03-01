Qureshi terms 15 years of PPP govt ‘misrule’

SUKKUR: Vice-President PTI and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday strongly criticised the PPP-led Sindh government, terming it 15-year government of ‘misrule.’

While addressing his supporters in Larkana, the foreign minister said his connection with the people of Sindh was some 800 years old and he knew the importance of Sindhi Ajrak and Topi. After a long time, he said he had visited Larkana. Earlier, he used to come every year on April 4, on the death anniversary of PPP founder ZA Bhutto. After the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, Qureshi said he had separated himself from the current leadership of the PPP because this PPP was Zardari’s party, not the PPP of Bhuttos.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had resigned from the ministry because Raymond Davis had killed a civilian in Lahore, and Asif Ali Zardari was the-then President of Pakistan, who had sent a message, telling him that whoever left the PPP became a ‘zero’. Despite Zardari’s claims, he once again became the foreign minister. He sarcastically said he never needed Zardari for political success. He said the PTI was ready for accountability of 3.5 years of its government, but the PPP would also have to give answers for what it had done in Sindh for the past 15 years.

The foreign minister asked the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who left Karachi for Islamabad along with a long march, to give accountability of his 15-year rule. “Our government is willing to give answers but in response, the PPP should also give answer for the continuous rule in Sindh since 2008.” He said the people in Larkana carried the PTI flag and would elect the PTI candidates, saying the PTI ‘Tsunami’ would swap away the next general elections of 2023 from all over Sindh.