NAB helped improve country’s image at world forums: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the Pakistan Government has appreciated NAB’s efforts in improving the country’s position among FATA/APG members, especially during the preparation of the Post-observation period Report/Follow up Reports which helped FATF Coordination Committee of Pakistan to complete their work within the deadline.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the overall performance of NAB, attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Masood Alam Khan and senior officers.

The NAB chief directed all Regional Bureaus to put in their best for pursuing the under trial cases with full preparation, based on solid evidence as per law, to curb corruption. It was informed during the meeting that the Accountability Court Balochistan passed judgment in reference No 03/2014 and accused Muhammad Anwar Qambrani was convicted /sentenced for 11 months of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 8.95m. During the meeting, it was informed that respected Accountability Court Karachi passed judgment in reference No 40/2005 and accused Habib Ahmed Khan was convicted /sentenced for 04 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10.0m.

It was further informed to that meeting that respected Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 04/2017 and accused Abdul Rehman was convicted /sentenced for 05 years of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 88.457m.

During the meeting, it was informed that respected Accountability Court Quetta passed judgment in reference No 03/2014 and accused Ameer Bakhsh Khoso was convicted/sentenced for 5 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 105.23m.

The meeting was informed that respected Accountability Court Sukkur passed judgment in reference No 14/2019 and accused Dr Ghulam Hussain Unar (Ex DHO Sanghar) was convicted /sentenced for 7 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 107.55m.

It was informed that respected Accountability Court Islamabad dismissed the petition for post-arrest bail of co-accused Muhammad Sohail in B4U scam. The Accountability Court Multan dismissed the petition for pre-arrest bail of accused Muhammad Iqbal and Saeed Raza in reference No 8-M/2019. Subsequently, the accused persons were taken into custody by NAB.

The meeting was informed that the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed the petition of pre-arrest bail of the accused Qasim Ali Mandharo in reference No 20/2019 and the accused was taken into custody as per law.

The Accountability Court passed judgment and accused Habibur Rehman, Arif Parveiz & Mahmood ul Hassan were convicted and sentenced to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5m, Rs 2.2m and Rs 4m, respectively.

It was informed that the Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 07/2017 and accused Toufeeq Ahmed was convicted and sentenced for 5 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 12m. Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of all regional bureaus, especially the Monitoring and Evaluation System.