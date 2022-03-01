Anti-polio drive begins in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age at the Cantonment General Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to cover refusal and non-attended children on the same day.He said no polio case had been detected in the district for a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration, but there was a need to remain attentive.

The DC informed that as many as 749,000 children below five years of age would be covered during the drive while the security of polio workers would be ensured.