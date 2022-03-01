Plan to promote eco-tourism in world’s first high altitude Nature Corridor

Islamabad:The climate change ministry is preparing a comprehensive programme to promote eco-tourism in world’s first high altitude Nature Corridor that is above 10,000 feet, spreading from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa (KP) to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to the details, the Nature Corridor consists of Nanga Parbat National Park, Himalaya National Park and one that is being established in the AJK and its total area is 4,000 square kilometers and already declared protected area.

An official said the Nature Corridor offers unique ecological areas to local and foreign tourists due to its rich high altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna that include snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Ladakh Urial, ibex, ‘markhor’ and blue sheep.

“It also provides adventure tourism because there are migration and displacement places for the wildlife and birds species where they can develop their habitats with changing weather patterns and ecological conditions,” he said.

He said "The local communities are being made aware of protecting the sites from environmental degradation because eco-tourism is linked to their livelihoods. In this way, we will not only preserve our tourist sites but will also generate employment for the local people."

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations over the past few years. It topped several international travel lists such as Forbes' "The 10 coolest places to go in 2019" and Conde Nast's "best holiday destination in 2020." Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said many foreign countries are earning billions of dollars through eco-tourism.