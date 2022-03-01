Sapan’s resolution on Ukraine crisis

The South Asia Peace Action Network condemns the act of war by Russia against Ukraine, in line with our point-of-view regarding all attempts at resolution of conflicts through use of force.

We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. We express full solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and stand with those around the world who are speaking up against the aggression, including the peace-loving people of Russia protesting this war.

We also call upon the Southasian governments to try to seek a common position on the evolving events in Ukraine and to urgently collaborate to facilitate evacuation of affected international students and workers in the country, including those from Southasia.

We firmly believe that war offers no solution and that the best way forward is compromise and negotiation. We believe that safeguarding human rights and human security should be at the centre of the settlement between Russia and Ukraine. It is evident that policies of competitive security, one-sided military alliances, and enhanced threat perceptions that have been built up over the years have led to this situation where ordinary people are facing the brunt of war.

We believe that inclusive and common security alone can lead to sustainable peace. For a peace with justice it would be imperative to involve the leadership of Ukraine and Russia, and it is necessary that restraint be exercised by all parties including Nato.

Under the current circumstances, the Council of Europe and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) of which Russia is an affiliate should stand as guarantors for a peace accord. —South Asia Peace Action Network (Sapan)