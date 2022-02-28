NAB recovers Rs584 bn in four years: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs584 billion from corrupt elements during four years ranging from Oct 2017 to Dec 2021.

It was stated by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in a statement issued on Sunday. Terming the recovery of looted money as success, he said that it reflected the commitment of the officers to fulfil their national duty to eradicate corruption from the country.

He asserted that as many as 1237 cases involving Rs 1135 billion were under trial in various accountability courts of the country, adding that due to vigorous prosecution of NAB, 1,405 corrupt persons were convicted.

“The NAB has filed corruption references based on solid evidence against the big fish allegedly involved in money laundering in the esteemed accountability courts and those who are claiming their innocence in the media should apply for day to day hearings of their cases in the relevant accountability courts where the esteemed accountability courts will decide the cases in accordance with the law,” said the chairman NAB.

NAB is the only organisation which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to oversee China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects being completed in Pakistan, said the chairman NAB, adding, “This was an honour for Pakistan.”

He maintained that NAB had devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarter and all regional bureaus. Under the system, the NAB headquarters and regional bureaus were being evaluated on annual and midterm basis at a given criteria which had proved very successful in increasing the repute and image of NAB manifold due to regular monitoring, inspection and implementation of decisions taken by the present management of NAB.