Jabir, Mahak win MCI tennis titles

ISLAMABAD: Jabir Ali beat Hamza Asim 0-6, 6-1, 7-5 to win the MCI Twin City Tennis Tournament in men’s singles title at the Islamabad Complex Courts Sunday.
In a thrilling under-18 final, Ibrahim Saqib defeated Haziq Asim 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
In ladies final, Mahak Khokhar beat Saher Aleem 6-1, 6-1 to win the ladies singles title.
Director Sports MCI Amir Shezad was guest of honour and distributed prizes among winners and runners-up.
Results (men’s singles): Jabir Ali bt Hamza Asim 0-6, 6-1, 7-5;
Ladies singles: Mahak Khakhar bt Sehar Aleem 6-1, 6-1.
Boys under-18 singles: Ibrahim Saqib bt Haziq Asim 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
Girls under 18 singles: Saher Aleem bt Zara Lawangin 6-4, 6-3.
