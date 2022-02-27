KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Saturday that his party would never support any measure designed to compromise freedom of the press in the country. The statement was issued after a brief meeting between the MQMP leaders and representatives of journalist bodies' Joint Action Committee (JAC) including Tahir A Khan, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Aamir Mehmood, Shakeel Masood, Naz Afreen Sehgal, Shahab Zuberi, Ijazul Haq, Hafiz Tariq, Zahid Mazhar and Shahab Mehmood.

Siddiqui reiterated that his party shared deep reservations about the PECA amendment act with the journalist bodies, and would never support any action against freedom of the press. He highlighted that Federal Information Technology Minister Ameen Ul Haq in his letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan raised reservations about it.

The federal government should take every stakeholder into confidence, he said, adding that the MQMP would raise voice for press freedom on every available forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Aminul Haq expressed his hope that the premier will hold a meeting with journalists to clear their concerns over PECA amendment Act.