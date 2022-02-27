Niger frees ‘terrorist chiefs’

NIAMEY: Niger has freed "terrorist chiefs" from jail, including members of Boko Haram, as part of reconciliation efforts in the West African nation, officials and state media said on Saturday.

President Mohamed Bazoum made the announcement on Friday evening during a meeting on the security situation attended by military and government officials and traditional leaders, state television reported.

"I have identified nine terrorist chiefs. I was advised to free the prisoners whom I then received at the presidential palace because I am seeking peace," Bazoum was quoted as saying.