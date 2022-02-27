Hamza beats Sameer in MCI Twin City Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Hamza Asim got the better of Sameer Kiyani 8-1 as the MCI Twin City Tennis Tournament began at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Friday.

Around 30 participants from different clubs are competing in the men singles, ladies singles, under 18 singles (girls), and under 18 singles (boys) categories.

The tournament is being organised under one extended set formula.

Men’s singles: Sameer Kiyani bt Abdul Wahid 8-2; Ahmed Murad bt Ali Younus 8-1; Muhammad Aafaan bt Abdul Moeed 8-2; Adnan Khan bt Subhan Aslam 8-0; Haseeb Inayat bt Abdul Wasay 8-6; Zain Ali bt Naveed Iqbal 8-0.

Hamza Asim and Jabir Ali got byes in the first round.

Quarter-finals: Hamza Asim bt Sameer Kiyani 8-1; Muhammad Aafaan bt Ahmed Murad 8-2; Adnan Khan bt Haseeb Raja 8-2; Jabir Ali bt Ali Zain 8-2.

Semi-finals: Hamza Asim bt Muhammad Aafaan 8-3; Jabir Ali bt Adnan Khan 8-2.

Semi-finals: Mahak Khokhar bt Ayesha Masood 8-0; Saher Aleem bt Zara Lawangin 8-2.