MPA Shahzad Qureshi asks people to plant trees

Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf MPA Shahzad Qureshi has appealed to the people through a Twitter message to make Pakistan green by planting at least one tree each to tackle climate change.

Separately, several members of the Sindh Assembly, including MPA Qureshi, were on their way to join a protest recently in solidarity with the journalists when an attempt was made to stop them.

The protest took place outside the assembly for the arrest of the killers of Athar Mateen, a journalist of a private channel.

On this occasion, Qureshi expressed his indignation and said the doors of the assembly were closed on the orders of the Sindh government.

He said the PTI assembly members were prevented from going out by security personnel of the government.