PTI should have played role in Karachi’s development: Murtaza Wahab

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the ruling party in the federal government, should have played its role in the development of Karachi because it won multiple national and provincial assembly seats from the city in the last general elections.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, said this while talking to media persons at the inauguration of Bagh-e-Mustafa in Federal B Area.

He said a grand rally would be held led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad to remove the federal government. He predicted that people from different cities across the country would participate in the long march of the PPP.

District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem, KMC Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, PPP Central District President Masroor Ahsan and other leaders accompanied Wahab at the inauguration ceremony.

Wahab maintained that 19 parks in Central District had been renovated and opened for the citizens. He added that the 2.5-acre park in Federal B Area had been destroyed and had become a garbage dumping point but the KMC restored and rebuilt the park.

He said the municipal administration was developing parks and handing it over to the Baghban committees of areas so that they could take care of them. He explained that so far 28 Baghban committees had been formed in the city.

Our aim is to create a sense of ownership among the citizens, the KMC administrator remarked.

He also inaugurated a park in North Karachi where he said it was not a matter of funds and power but of intention because if the intention was good, it would lead to development. He maintained that people were happy with the renovation and rehabilitation of parks.