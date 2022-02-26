Arshad links CWG boxing prospects to proper training, foreign exposure

KARACHI: Pakistan’s experienced boxing coach Arshad Hussain is optimistic of Pakistan’s medal prospects in the coming Commonwealth Games (CWG).

In an interview with ‘The News’ on Friday Arshad said if the federal government extended their support and managed foreign training for the national lot then the country would win at least two medals in the CWG slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

“I must say that we have some fine talent at hand, yet it will not improve unless it is given exposure,” Arshad emphasised during the interview.

He added that the state’s backing could give exposure to the talented lot. “I am very much confident we can win two medals in the Commonwealth Games if the state backs our training camp in Pakistan and gives us a foreign training tour,” he said.

Arshad was recently the coach when promising Zohaib Rasheed clinched the bronze medal in the ASBC Under-22 Boxing Championship in Tashkent.

“Look, if our boys play at home they will not improve. They need to train with such boxers who are superior to them as it will improve their game.

“The federation has planned a training camp from next month for the CWG but if the government gives us a one-month tour of Iran, Turkey or any central Asian nation it will help us a lot in preparation for the Birmingham event,” said Hussain, an AIBA 3-star coach.

He recalled that during the era of Professor Anwar Chowdhry as PBF chief they would get foreign training tours. “In the era of Professor Chowdhry we would attend joint training camps on foreign soil and train with tough boxers of eight to 10 countries ahead of any international assignment. That exercise would help us a lot,” he said.

He elaborated on the importance of proper coaching by citing the 13th South Asian Games. “Look, we got a ten-day camp for the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal in 2019 while at that time the Indian squad was training in Moscow. This shows how important foreign training is to prepare for any international event,” Arshad said.

He said they have some gritty boxers who have the ability to win medals if trained well. “Zohaib Rasheed has proved that he is a very good fighter. He played really well in Tashkent and won bronze. There is an Army’s fighter Bilawal Zia, who belongs to Faisalabad. He plays in the light heavyweight division. Zohaib and Bilawal won gold medals in the national event held in Lahore recently,” Arshad said.

“But these boys need some exposure. We have a handful of good boys from Quetta who can turn out to be assets for the country,” said the coach.

Arshad also wants to find some new talent. “Army is also set to hold an event and we will try to find some more under-22 talent which will be prepared for the future. I am happy the young lot has the spirit and wants to play for Pakistan which is very important,” Arshad said.

Pakistan last claimed a medal in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games when the now professional fighter Mohammad Waseem claimed silver after he lost to Andrew Moloney of Australia in the final.

In the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Pakistan side failed to click.

The big issue is that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has strained relations with the PBF which has affected the growth of the sport in which the country once had a big name in the Asian circuit.