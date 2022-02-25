PHF hires Bob Veldohf as goalkeeping coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired the services of two more foreigners for the training camp starting from March 1 in Lahore.

The PHF has appointed goalkeeping coach Bob Johan Veldhof and physical trainer Daniel Berry, ‘The News’ learnt on Thursday.

The PHF sources said that keeping in mind the future tough international competitions, including Asia Cup 2022, Asian Games 2023, SAG 2023, and World Cup 2023, the PHF appointed them to enhance the performance of the goalkeepers and physical fitness of the players.

Sources said that both new officials would join the training camp from March 1.

Pakistan have been suffering in international events due to the pathetic performance of goalkeepers.

PHF decided to train them according to the requirements of modern hockey.

It is not clear what the equation will be between Veldohf and Pakistan’s goalkeeping coach Ahmed Alam.

The PHF has invited 32 players for the training camp.

The 32 players who have been invited by for the camp at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore will assemble a day before the start.

Khawaja Junaid will continue as manager and Siegfried Aikman as head coach. Ajmal Lodhi, Sameer Husain and Waseem Ahmed will be assistant coaches.

During this second phase of training, coaches will work on the improvement of penalty corners and attacking skills.

The training camp will continue till March 28.

Goalkeepers: Amjad Ali (SSGC), Waqar (WAPDA), Abdullah Ishtiaq (Mari Petroleum), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA)

Defenders: Mubashir Ali (WAPDA), Emad Shakeel Butt (NBP), Abu Bakar Mahmood (NBP), Hamad Anjum (WAPDA), Tazeem Al Hassan (WAPDA), Rizwan Ali (PAF), Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA), Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Arbaaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Abdul Manan (SSGC)

Midfielders / Forwards: Umar Bhutta (WAPDA), Azfar Yaqub (SSGC), Rana Waheed (WAPDA), Ahmad Nadeem (Mari Petroleum), Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Petroleum), Salman Razzaq (WAPDA), Abdul Rehman (WAPDA), Roman Khan (WAPDA), Hassan Amin (Multan), Moin Shakeel (WAPDA), Ali Shan (SSGC), Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Ejaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Abdul Hanan Shahid (WAPDA), Noheez Zahid Malik (NBP), Shahzeb Khan (Sindh) and Abu Dhar (NBP).