Hales shines as Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi

LAHORE: Islamabad United were through to the second qualifier moving past Peshawar Zalmi with a five wickets triumph in the first eliminator playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Now Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the second qualifier here today (Friday). Peshawar Zalmi, assisted by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and experienced Kamran Akmal batting guiles, knitted 169 for five and despite having in control of the game let the match slip of their hand allowing Islamabad get 170 runs for five in 19.3 overs.

It was Alex Hales, who enjoyed much of his time out at the crease, laid the foundation for Islamabad which was further woven Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf in the middle and later Liam Dawson gave it finishing touches. Their innings took the shine off from a superb bowling by Zalmi’s Salman Irshad.

In their chase, Islamabad United was jittery rather it was the bowling of Zalmi particularly of Salman which kept the batsmen on their toes saving. His two toe-crushing deliveries in the 14th and 16th overs took the hopes of win almost off Islamabad camp.

Islamabad openers Will Jacks and Alex could get 34 runs but the 43 runs stand of Alex and Shadab Khan was the highlight of the match early on. They were separated by Salman who sent back Islamabad captain for his 17-ball 22. Joined by Azam Khan, Alex, who was a threat for Zalmis, maintained the run rate which increased after he was bowled by Salman for his 62 off 49, studded with six boundaries and three sixes.

The following batter after Alex’s fall, Asif Ali too came up with a mighty six and then his wicket also to Salman. Later, Azam smashed 28 in 22 balls aided with two sixes and a four while Faheem’s 19 in 13 balls, hitting two fours and a six, made the chase easy. Looking for 10 of the final over, Azam was trapped leg before on the first ball. Dawson then came in to join Faheem to get the 10 runs and he hit a six and a four on the second and third ball to win Islamabad place in the next eliminator.

Salman Irshad with his superb bowling snared three wickets while Khalid Usman, Benny Howell clipped one wicket each. Malik and Kamran collaborated at the third wicket for a 40 runs partnership and also clobbered valuable half-centuries each to help Zalmi finish its innings with a fighting total.

Electing to bat first, the Zalmis failed to get the start every team dreams off but Kamran and Malik parity brought decency in the total. Zalmi openers Mohammad Haris and Kamran were separated by Faheem Ashraf early on. The two managed 30 runs in their opening partnership. Haris, who was looking firm shivered out after getting 12. But Kamran, however, remained put and kept the scoreboard ticking. He also saw the new batter in Yaris Khan walking back after scoring just eight.

Joined by Malik, Kamran first reached his half century and then put up solid 40-runs to bolster the total. But he failed to continue his good work and departed at 58 which came in 39 balls and was laced with seven hits across the ropes and two over it.

Malik, however, remained in to take charge and found a reasonable support from Hussain Talat. They put on a quick 56-runs for the fourth wicket before Talat gifted his wicket to Hassan Ali. He scored a quick 28 off 15 balls, aided with five fours.

Malik, however, carried his bat till second last ball of the final over before falling to Hassan. He was back in the pavilion not before scoring a splendid 55 off 43 balls. He smashed four fours and two sixes. United returning pacer from injury Hasan was the pick of bowler with three wickets while Shadab and Faheem struck once each.