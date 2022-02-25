Aurat March organisers demand social security, implementation of minimum wages

The organisers of the Aurat March Karachi, 2022, on Thursday presented a 17-point charter of demands under the theme “Ujrat, Tahafuz, aur Sukoon” [Wage, Security and Peace] at a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club.

The speakers at the press conference, who requested not to be named, read out the charter. “We demand immediate enforcement of the minimum wage across all sectors, and for all actors who refuse this to be fined under the law,” reads the charter of demands.

It further reads: “The work of caregiving and of emotional labour shall not be treated as free. We demand social security for all our labour that adds value to both the economy and society. Our labour will not be free anymore. The labour we do to maintain life for others is our own. And, thus, we have the right to consent to work and to say no to forced labor. We also assert the right to say no if we are tired of working. We have a right to say no when we don't want to work for free or under exploitative, subhuman conditions.” The charter also demands provision of social security and protection through monthly stipends for all women and trans community.

It also states that the welfare of the children, elderly and persons with disabilities or special needs was the responsibility of the state, including provision of care and support to exercise the right to education, health and safety. “We assert that the state is responsible for the protection of the child from forced labor, sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation,” reads the charter.

Regarding wages, the Aurat March had demanded living pension for all workers. “As workers, we believe we have the right to social protection whether we are single, married, widowed, separated or divorced,” the charter reads.