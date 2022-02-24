MOSCOW: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia on a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the prime minister and his delegation was warmly received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the high officials of Pakistan Embassy. He was also given a guard of honour.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit.

During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including energy cooperation, according to the Foreign Office. They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.