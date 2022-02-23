‘Promoting Right to Information Act mission’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar said Tuesday proactive disclosure of information to the general public by state institutions is the foremost part of the government’s mission to promote the Right to Information Act.
There is still a long way to go. SACM stated this while addressing at an event at Alhamra organised by Punjab Information Commission on proactive disclosure. He said spreading awareness among the people and government departments to ensure positive use of this facility is another integral part of this mission. He said that in the present age,
availability of information is a tool that makes governments more accountable to the people. Panama Leaks are a clear example of this fact.
