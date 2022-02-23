Birthday party: SHO, lady SI suspended for covering CCTV camera

LAHORE:Faisal Town SHO and lady sub-inspector were suspended for organising a birthday party at SHO’s office and covering CCTV camera to hide the festivity. Former SHO Faisal Town Yasir had organised a birthday cake-cutting ceremony at his office. CCTV cameras have been installed in SHOs' rooms across the City that are monitored from DIG Operations Office. As the celebration activities were about to start, an official just covered the CCTV footage with a cloth. A lady sub-inspector is also seen standing at the place along with few other persons as captured in the video. DIG operations suspended the SHO and other officials. He also issued orders to hold a departmental inquiry into the matter.

ACE arrests head clerk, cop: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested Sheikh Tahir Mehmood, Head Clerk Drainage Division, Irrigation Department Faisalabad on the allegation of bogus appointments on Tuesday.

The Circle Officer Faisalabad has arrested the accused from Sheikhupura on the directions of Director General ACE Punjab, Goher Nafees. Sheikh Tahir appointed 15 'Baildars' 10 years before in Sheikhupura district for 80 days but after the lapse of the stipulated time period, he continued to receive the salaries of the ghost employees for ten years and caused a huge loss of Rs6m approximately to state exchequer. An FIR No 08/22 under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. In another case, ACE Punjab arrested a constable on the allegation of receiving illegal gratification. Accused Ghulam Abbas Randhawa, who was working at ACE Police Station Faisalabad on deputation, has been arrested for receiving illegal gratification to the tune of Rs10000 and demanding more through calls from complainant Mian Naseer Ahmad.

arrested: CIA Cantonment Police arrested two suspects for murdering a traffic warden over parking dispute few months back. The arrested suspects were identified as Awais Ayub Butt and Ali Shan alias Mani. The suspects reportedly had exchanged harsh words with the warden over crossing and parking of vehicle near the victim’s house.

SUICIDE: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in Kahna on Tuesday. The victim Mir Ali reportedly was frustrated over domestic disputes.