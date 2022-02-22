Sikh greeted on completing PhD

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has congratulated Kalyan Singh Kalyan on completing his PhD degree from Punjab University.
A ceremony was held in his honour at Vice-Chancellor’s office. Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee President Sardar Amir Singh, PSGPC member Satwant Singh and King Edward Medical University’s Assistant Professor Dr Mimpal Singh were also present. Addressing the ceremony, PU VC said that PM Imran Khan had taken several initiatives to facilitate Sikh community in Pakistan and Kartarpur Corridor was his gift to the Sikhs living in both the countries and the world. Kalyan Singh has completed his degree in the subject of Punjabi after approval of his thesis entitled “Life & Teachings of Guru Nanak”.
