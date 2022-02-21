Bilawal due in Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Deputy Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said on Sunday the opposition parties had the support of the treasury members on the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a news conference, he justified the decision to move no-trust, saying the people were asking as to why the opposition was silent over the injustices being done to them by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would meet Awami National Party leaders at the Bacha Khan Markaz during his two days visit to the provincial metropolis that would start today (Monday).

Faisal Kundi said his party would take out a long march from Karachi on February 27 that would reach Islamabad after 10 days after passing through 34 cities. He said the wrong decisions of the “irresponsible” rulers, price hike and growing lawlessness had disappointed the nation, making lives miserable for the masses.

The PPP leader was sure that people would come out on the roads against the rulers on the call of his party leadership to get rid of the injustices.

Faisal Kundi said the government was talking about the hike at the international level but it ignored the salaries at the international level. The “selected” rulers, he said, had ruined the health system through MTI and Nawsherwan Burki was running health affairs from the United States of America.

He said the private hospitals were getting huge funds in the name of health cards and the rulers were deceiving the nation with hollow slogans. The PPP leader said the government was ready to take action within 30 minutes if someone criticize the first lady and blue-eyed ministers.

The rulers, he said, could not tolerate criticism and were creating problems for the media but corruption stories once the government changed. Faisal Kundi said the winds of change had started blowing.

He said the PPP performance in the first phase of Local Government (LG) elections was not good. Kundi said 85 Returning Officers were changed three days before the LG elections in Dera Ismail Khan.

The PPP office-bearers present on the occasion claimed they would bring out thousands of people from every district against the government and rid the nation of sitting rulers who they said were corrupt and inefficient.