UAE to invest Rs60 billion in Lahore project

DUBAI: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced UAE's Dhabi Group would invest more than Rs60 billion in an iconic construction project in Lahore, providing employment to 35,000 people.

He was speaking to the media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar along with the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The representatives of Punjab government and Dhabi Group signed the MoU. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazar said that Dhabi Group has agreed to revive the state-of-the-art and iconic project in the construction sector, which had been delayed for several years. Buzdar said the project is being constructed along Ferozpur Road, Lahore.

After completion of the project, it would provide accommodation to the international cricket teams as the project would have an excellent security system. He expressed the hope that the construction project would be completed soon as the long standing obstacles in the project have now been eliminated.

The UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan also expressed confidence about the completion of the project. He also thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the investment project would complete shortly. Al Nahyan said the revival of the stalled project shows UAE government's commitment to invest in Pakistan. The Punjab chief minister visited the Dubai Expo 2020, toured the UAE pavilion and congratulated the UAE people on the country's Golden Jubilee.

He appreciated the unprecedented development of the UAE and said it stands out as an example for the world. Buzdar also visited the pavilion of Saudi Arabia and appreciated the state of the art pavilion.

He also visited the Pakistan Pavilion in the presence of Pakistani expats and international tourists. On finding him at the venue, several visitors took pictures and selfies with the chief minister Punjab.