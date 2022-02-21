Opposition dangling no-trust move for deal: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the announcement of a no-confidence move by the opposition parties is another bargaining chip for a new deal but it will fail.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that PTI members and their allies in the parliament would work together to thwart the efforts of the opposition leaders to avoid accountability, while Prime Minister Imran Khan was constantly saying that the possibility of an NRO was zero.

Earlier, while meeting with delegations of union councils, Qureshi said that the opposition parties were coming together to avoid accountability. “No matter how much the opposition parties come together, they will fail in their agenda.

The parties sitting out of power will have to wait and the government will complete its constitutional term,” he added. Qureshi said that both PMLN and PPP had disappointed the nation and failed to change the lot of the masses. “The leadership of both parties made tall claims but people are fed up with them. The people do not accept “Mr. Ten Percent” and the leadership fleeing abroad under the pretext of medical treatment,” he said.

He predicted that people would not take to the streets on the call of the opposition. He said that the PTI was fighting against corruption and loot. “The politics of the opposition is for personal interests and power. The PTI has no lust for power,” he claimed. He said the PTI government would change the corrupt and outdated system. “The PTI has laid the foundation for real change and the establishment of a transparent system.

When the PTI came to power, the economy was weak, all institutions had been damaged and the national coffer was empty. The PTI has implemented reforms in every sector. The health card is a revolutionary initiative of our government, which future governments could not dare to abolish,” he added.