PECA changes aim to stifle media: JAC

KARACHI: The media Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has outrightly rejected the draconian amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), stating it is a blatant move to stifle media independence, freedom of speech and dissenting voices.

In a statement issued on Sunday, it said that all media bodies would take any and all legal actions to challenge the attempt to curb media’s independence and its right to raise voice against any steps to curb freedom of expression as guaranteed in the Constitution.

The JAC will, if needed, oppose any and all such moves with the full might of its constituent bodies and individual members. It is evident that the government is adamant to push through its ill-conceived and draconian agenda through various Presidential ordinances. All media bodies stand united to defend freedom of expression and people’s right to information, it added.