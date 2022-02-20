Three cops hurt in grenade attack on police station in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three policemen were injured when terrorists attacked the Phandu Police Station with hand-grenades early Saturday.

An official said that injured policemen were taken to the hospital. The official said footage of the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) showed a man hurling two hand-grenades at the police station at around 6:25am. The attacker, who had covered his face, ran away after throwing the explosives into the police station from outside. A policeman rushed after the attacker but he managed to escape.

The bomb disposal experts and the police contingents reached the site soon after the attack. The police sent the CCTV for forensic analysis and to get a clear picture of the suspected attacker.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and Superintendent of Police, City, visited the Lady Reading Hospital to enquire after the health of the injured policemen.

"Police along with the Counter-Terrorism Department are investigating the case. No-one will be allowed to disturb the law and order of the capital city," said Abbas Ahsan. He added the policemen rendered sacrifices and would continue to do so for the restoration of peace.

SSP Operations Haroon-ur-Rashid visited various sections of the Phandu Police Station that was attacked early in the morning.

There were reports about threats received by different police stations after which the security was enhanced.

A few weeks back, a police van was attacked with a hand-grenade in Badaber, injuring three policemen. Another hand-grenade was hurled the same day at a police post near Hayatabad which did not cause any casualty. Attacks on police have recorded a surge in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly Peshawar in the recent months. Many cops were attacked by target killers in Peshawar and other towns in recent months.

A number of these policemen came under attack while going to the office or coming back home. As per official reports, 48 policemen were martyred and 44 others sustained injuries in different attacks and encounters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year. The cops have been alerted in Peshawar and other districts after the fresh threats. Security of police buildings has also been enhanced after threats of attacks. They have been directed to check suspicious movement at all the entry points to the cities.