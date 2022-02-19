‘Accidents, violations decline after introduction of e-challan in capital’

Islamabad: The ratio of road accidents and violations of traffic rules have declined in the federal capital after the introduction of the e-challan system and desired results are being achieved through it.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal while reviewing the overall impact after the launch of the e-challan system.

The system launched by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in coordination with Safe City Project is very much successful and efforts are being made to modernise the traffic system in the city.

The initiative of the e-challan system is aimed at ensuring the implementation of traffic laws.

The commuters receive tickets at their home address after reporting violations through Safe City cameras, installed at various locations in the city.

The system is linked to the Safe City and Excise and Taxation Office.

The challan included overspeeding, signal jumping, line, and lane, one-way, without lights, rash driving, excessive smoke, mobile phone usage, not wearing a seat-belt, and helmet.

The SSP said that more than 29,957 challans have been issued under this system and it has helped a lot to control lane and signal violations.