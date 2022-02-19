Delay in ASI test results: Candidates threaten to observe hunger strike

PESHAWAR: Candidates, who appeared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission for the posts of assistant sub-inspector in the police department, on Friday announced to observe a hunger strike if the Commissioner does not announce the results forthwith.
The candidates have set up a protest camp outside the Peshawar Press Club for the last six days, urging the government to announce the results. They said the vacancies had been announced in April 2018 and the entire process including physical, medical, screening tests, written tests, psychological tests, interview and final interviews were completed.
KABIRWALA: The Agriculture Department recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 400,000 and arrested a man from a shop at...
BUREWALA: Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed Friday said development projects would be completed on time with quality...
KABIRWALA: Surgeons conducted the first anterior cruciate ligament surgery in the Khanewal DHQ Hospital.Orthopaedic...
LAHORE: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Basharat Raja chaired the meeting of Cabinet’s Standing...
Lahore: Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 11 series for Pakistani markets, pushing forward the legacy of the Redmi Note...
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands’ Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, has apologised to Indonesia after a study found the Dutch...
Comments