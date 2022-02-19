Delay in ASI test results: Candidates threaten to observe hunger strike

PESHAWAR: Candidates, who appeared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission for the posts of assistant sub-inspector in the police department, on Friday announced to observe a hunger strike if the Commissioner does not announce the results forthwith.

The candidates have set up a protest camp outside the Peshawar Press Club for the last six days, urging the government to announce the results. They said the vacancies had been announced in April 2018 and the entire process including physical, medical, screening tests, written tests, psychological tests, interview and final interviews were completed.