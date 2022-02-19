Edhi Foundation in Kabul for relief activities

KARACHI: A team of Edhi foundation’s volunteers on Friday reached Kabul to start relief activities in Afghanistan. The country has been experiencing the precarious humanitarian situation since its assets were frozen worldwide after the toppling of the previous regime last year.

Saad Edhi, the Edhi Foundation’s senior official and grandson of charity founder Abdul Sattar Edhi, has been leading the team. Talking to The News from Kabul, Saad Edhi said that the charity would start its relief activities in the country by offering ambulance services and establishing a humanitarian aid center.

He met Afghan Red Crescent Society Maulvi Matiul Haq Khalis and Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the country. Saad Edhi said that in the meeting with Khalis, the Edhi Foundation and Afghan Red Crescent Society have agreed to cooperate with each other and continue the relief activities in Afghanistan. Khalis also hailed the Edhi Foundation's services in Afghanistan.