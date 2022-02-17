Fire breaks out at CMH Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Fire broke out at a block of the Combined Military Hospital due to short-circuiting here on Wednesday. The fire brigade were rushed to hospital after the fire erupted while the patients were shifted to safer places. Choppers also rushed to the hospital to supervise efforts for extinguishing the fire.
