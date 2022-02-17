 
Thursday February 17, 2022
National

Couple killed in Lahore

February 17, 2022

LAHORE: A couple was killed and their son was wounded in their house near a private factory on the Kamahan Road in Nishtar Colony on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Iftikhar, 50, and his wife Razia Bibi, 42. The victims' son Yasir, 25, was shifted to the General Hospital. Iftikhar and his wife had a property dispute with their stepsons.

